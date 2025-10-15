Reviewing Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Nanobiotix 1 1 2 0 2.25

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 215.42%. Nanobiotix has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 61.03%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $145.24 million 0.34 -$76.42 million ($14.59) -0.40 Nanobiotix $39.18 million 34.54 -$73.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Nanobiotix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nanobiotix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -90.02% N/A -84.28% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanobiotix beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. Further, it has a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb company to evaluate novel cereblon E3 ligase modulator agent mezigdomide in combination with Selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company has a partnership with Lian Oncology Limited to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Nanobiotix S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

