Lunt Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Davis Select International ETF $DINT

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Davis Select International ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Davis Select International ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 28.7%

Shares of DINT opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Davis Select International ETF has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.