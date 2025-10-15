Financial Survey: Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) & DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DaVita has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 6.35% 369.39% 4.62% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DaVita and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DaVita and Ceres Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 4 0 0 1.80 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $153.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given DaVita’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DaVita and Ceres Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $12.82 billion 0.71 $936.34 million $10.17 12.44 Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

DaVita beats Ceres Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

