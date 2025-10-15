Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $442.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

