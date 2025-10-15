Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 46,485 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,485 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,008,000. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CAH opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.