Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 89 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $53,000.
SAP opened at $270.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.42. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
