Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 477,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

