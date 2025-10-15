Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 12,857 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IJH stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

