Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $268.16 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.88.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

