Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.6% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

