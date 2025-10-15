Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $745.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $771.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $719.81 and its 200-day moving average is $645.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

