Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after acquiring an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $265.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.99.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares in the company, valued at $134,392,123.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total value of $141,422.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,715.48. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,205 shares of company stock worth $8,603,983 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

