Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day moving average is $538.03.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

