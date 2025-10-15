Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,476 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.59 and its 200-day moving average is $560.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

