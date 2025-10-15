Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 4,279 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,589 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,464,000 after purchasing an additional 420,466 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,927,000 after purchasing an additional 319,270 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.6%

RY stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Royal Bank Of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.