Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,162,000 after buying an additional 114,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,930,000 after buying an additional 188,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after buying an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

