Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

