EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises 1.5% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 1.5%

FNDA stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

