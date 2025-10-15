iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

