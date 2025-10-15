EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 146,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

MFUS opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.92. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $56.52.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

