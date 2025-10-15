Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 694,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 566,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

