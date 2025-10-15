Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

