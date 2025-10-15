EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,776 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 4.7% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after acquiring an additional 758,884 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,283,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after acquiring an additional 283,434 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

