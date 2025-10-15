PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Purchased by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 8.0% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

