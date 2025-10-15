Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,883,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

