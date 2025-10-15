Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 7.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PM. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

