Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,947 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

