Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $273,000 Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of PSA opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.60.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- About the Markup Calculator
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.