Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,960 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 267,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

