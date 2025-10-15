Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

