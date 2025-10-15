iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $665.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $656.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

