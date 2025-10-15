Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

JNJ opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

