Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 738.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.