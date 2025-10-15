Copia Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Copia Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IGM opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $129.92.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.