Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $282,000 Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. $MBCN

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3,024.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

