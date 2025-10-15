Copia Wealth Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Simplify Health Care ETF $PINK

Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Simplify Health Care ETF accounts for 2.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 137,239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131,391 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 574,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

Shares of PINK stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

