Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 14.0%

Shares of IFRA opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

