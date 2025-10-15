Sagace Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

FNDE opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.