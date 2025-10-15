Copia Wealth Management Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Copia Wealth Management cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.