Copia Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

