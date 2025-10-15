Copia Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.04.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.