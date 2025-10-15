Copia Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.