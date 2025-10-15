Fairman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 634.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 8.9%

BATS:SMMD opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

