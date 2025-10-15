Copia Wealth Management Acquires 4,441 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF $INFL

Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.4%
INFL opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,916.07 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
