iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG Shares Acquired by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

