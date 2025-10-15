iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Stock Position Cut by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8,799.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

