Copia Wealth Management Acquires 492 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,712,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 569,131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 117,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,425,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,535,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period.

RWJ stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

