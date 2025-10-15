Copia Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF $PFIX

Copia Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 216,875 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

