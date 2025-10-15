VanEck Green Bond ETF $GRNB Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRNB. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.