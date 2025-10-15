Smart Portfolios LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF $XITK

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.26. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.01 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $85.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.