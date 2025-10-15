Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1704 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.